SC high school student arrested after loaded gun allegedly found in his book bag on campus

A student was arrested at an Anderson County high school Wednesday after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his book bag.

Kyle Newton, an assistant superintendent for Anderson District 5, said the bag was searched after another student at Westside High School told officials about the gun.

He said a school resource officer asked the 16-year-old to step outside and he complied without incident. The student did not say why he had the gun or make any threats, Newton said.

The gun was a 9-millimeter handgun, he said.

Marijuana was allegedly found in the book bag as well.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and will be expelled, Newton said.

He said this was the second gun found on an Anderson 5 campus this year. The first was shortly after school began in August when a student had a gun at T.L. Hanna High School.