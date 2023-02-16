SC homicide suspect has been out on bond for years. He was re-arrested after drug charges.

A North Carolina man facing a murder charge stemming from a 2018 shooting death in Horry County will be returning to jail as he awaits trial, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office.

Marquis Brown, 32, of Fayetteville, had been out on bond since September 2020 following his June 2019 arrest.

On Thursday, a judge said he violated the condition of his $150,000 surety bond with electronic monitoring and revoked it at the request of the prosecution, the Thursday release states.

To violate the bond, he had to commit a crime.

Brown’s arrests while out on bond

Brown was arrested in September 2021 in Fayetteville for possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and again in December of that year for trafficking in opium/heroin and other charges.

The motion to revoke Brown’s bond was just approved Thursday.

Brown’s trial date has not been set.

A man’s body found in parking lot

Mark Verhasselt, 42, was killed at a Magnolia North apartments parking lot.

Verhasselt lived in the Myrtle Beach area on and off for several years, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden previously said.

Police found him in the Wild Iris Drive complex, which is on the outskirts of Myrtle Beach. A large police presence responded to the area and blocked off a section of the road and the parking lot while officers investigated.

More than five hours elapsed between reports of shots fired and police arriving at the location of the homicide.

Verhasselt was a person of interest in a Fayetteville Police Department disappearance case, Spectrum News reported in March.

Another man, Matthew Isaiah Rivera, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was sentenced to eight years in prison in January 2022 for his role in connection to the murder. The North Carolina man pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a murder.