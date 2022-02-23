SC House OKs income tax cut, bringing election year promise closer to reality

South Carolina House lawmakers on Wednesday in a 110-0 vote passed an income tax cut that would cost the state about $600 million in the upcoming budget year.

The tax cut includes reducing the state’s top rate to 6.5% from 7% and eventually bringing the maximum rate to 6% in subsequent years if state revenues continue to grow.

The plan also includes collapsing the middle tax brackets into one 3% bracket.

The tax cut, which has the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, would cost the state about $1 billion a year when it’s fully implemented.

McMaster and the entire House is up for reelection this year.

This story will be updated.