SC House OKs income tax cut, bringing election year promise closer to reality
South Carolina House lawmakers on Wednesday in a 110-0 vote passed an income tax cut that would cost the state about $600 million in the upcoming budget year.
The tax cut includes reducing the state’s top rate to 6.5% from 7% and eventually bringing the maximum rate to 6% in subsequent years if state revenues continue to grow.
The plan also includes collapsing the middle tax brackets into one 3% bracket.
The tax cut, which has the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, would cost the state about $1 billion a year when it’s fully implemented.
McMaster and the entire House is up for reelection this year.
This story will be updated.