SC House passes bill that could dramatically expand state’s gun laws

Maayan Schechter
·3 min read

The South Carolina House passed its second expansion of the right to carry firearms this year, this time a measure that would allow a person to carry a handgun openly regardless of whether they have a permit.

The measure sponsored by state Rep. Bobby Cox, R-Greenville, has been aggressively opposed by some of the state’s top voices in the law enforcement community.

And the state Senate, despite being GOP-controlled, is unlikely to debate such an expansive bill. Instead, the upper chamber is more likely to vote on a similar measure passed by the state House weeks ago that would allow legal gun owners to carry open in public, but only with a permit.

The so-called constitutional carry measure was part of an agreement between House leadership and a handful of Republican members, who believe legislation to expand gun restrictions to allow for open carry with a permit does not go far enough for supporters of the Second Amendment, who believe the Constitution gives gun owners the right to carry weapons without regulation.

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, who led hearings on the legislation, said last month that it became clear that constitutional carry legislation had a “substantial amount of support.”

Caskey said on Wednesday that nothing in the bill would change a person’s legal authority to have a gun, meaning people who have been convicted of a crime and under state law currently not allowed to own a gun would not be allowed to own a gun under the bill.

“Nothing in this bill changes that,” Caskey said.

But, weeks after two mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, and headlines that President Joe Biden is looking at federal gun regulations, Republicans also argued on Wednesday that messaging out of the White House shows reason to pass the bill.

Hoping to avoid any federal interference, the House agreed to a Republican change that tweaked the bill to ensure the federal government could not interfere with the state’s gun laws or regulate a South Carolinian’s ability to own a gun.

“With the tenor coming out of Washington D.C., it’s important that we say in this state, we’re not going to tolerate that,” said state Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry.

However, no successful gun legislation has come out of Washington, argued state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, adding that the federal government has so far not created any mandates that would restrict South Carolina’s gun laws.

“There is no rule,” Bamberg said, saying it’s not good ”lawmaking as a state to create law that speaks to something that may or may not even happen, because once this law is on the books, it’s on the books.”

“This is South Carolina,” Bamberg added. “This is not Washington D.C.”

Not every Republican backed the measure on Wednesday.

“I think the gun laws in the state of South Carolina are some of the best in the nation. We don’t need to change it,” said state Rep. Bart Blackwell, an Aiken Republican who rarely speaks on the floor, but on Wednesday spoke out against the constitutional carry and open carry gun bills.

A permitted gun owner, Blackwell has opposed previous legislation to further expand the state’s gun laws, opposition he said that sparked a primary challenger last year and brought on a flurry of mailers and robocalls painting him as “anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment.”

It’s “bad policy, a bad idea,” Blackwell said. “It doesn’t make my constituents any safer. It doesn’t really do anything. It doesn’t make South Carolina a better place to work, or live or raise a family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

