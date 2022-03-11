SC inmate killed in his cell at Pee Dee prison, Department of Corrections officials say

A South Carolina man was killed in a fight at a Pee Dee prison Friday, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections.

Gerardo Rodriguez Tenorio, 40, died after a fight broke out in his cell at the Kershaw Correctional Institution, in Lancaster County, Friday morning, according to the department.

Tenorio was locked in the cell with a cellmate, department officials said. He was pronounced dead at the prison.

Tenorio’s death is under investigation by the department’s Office of Investigations and Intelligence and the State Law Enforcement Division. Officials suspect the death was a homicide.