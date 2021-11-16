SC inmate stabbed to death in Midlands prison fight

A South Carolina man died and others were injured Monday night after a fight at a Midlands prison with a violent past, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Marco Siara Sanders, 41, died late Monday at a local hospital after being stabbed during a fight at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. It’s the same facility where the deadliest prison riot in 25 years occurred in 2018.

Two other inmates also were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening. Another inmate was treated at Lee Correctional for minor injuries, corrections said.

The Department of Corrections did not release further details about the fight. The agency first reported the fight on social media at 7 p.m. Monday.

The department’s Office of Investigations and Intelligence and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating the case.

Lee Correctional has a troubled past, punctuated by a prison riot in 2018 that left seven dead and nearly two dozen injured. Inmates at the facilities took over multiple units, holding them for hours as the onslaught ensued.

Late last year, 29 inmates were charged in connection with the riot, which law enforcement officers called a conflict between rival gangs. Three of the inmates were charged with murder.