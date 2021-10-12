SC inmate stabbed prison guard, held him against his will, officials say

An officer at a South Carolina prison was stabbed and held against his will by an inmate Monday night, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections released late Monday.

The guard was assaulted at Kershaw Correctional Institution, a medium security prison in located in Kershaw.

The inmate, who was not identified, allegedly stabbed the officer four times with a homemade weapon, according to the statement. He then stole the guard’s keys and chemical spray.

The inmate unlocked some cells, letting him and others into the shared living area, according to the statement. He also used the chemical spray on himself and others in the common area.

Most inmates stayed in their cells during the altercation, and one helped the officer, according to the statement.

Prison officials said the officer was taken to a local hospital, and was expected to be released Monday night.

“Our staff puts their lives at risk every day, and I’m so thankful our officer is going to be OK,” Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said in a statement.

The inmate who allegedly attacked the officer was transferred to another prison and will be charged, prison officials said.