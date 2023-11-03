SC Jail Probed After Man “Eaten Alive” by Rats

Screenshot: WIS-TV

The Department of Justice found themselves another jail to probe following the gruesome death of a Black inmate. The victim’s family says his body was found riddled with rat bites in his solitary confinement cell.



The department announced two civil rights investigations into the conditions of the Sheriff AL Cannon Detention Center and the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) located in South Carolina. In a statement, the Feds said they decided there was “significant justification” to launch the probe based on an extensive review of public information and allegations by families that their loved ones died from a use of force or negligence.

Clarke reported six known deaths since February 2022 at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. Investigators will look into whether people there are adequately protected from violence and subjected to dangerous living conditions. The capital city jail has also recently seen two escapes, one riot, 16 confirmed reports of stabbings or assaults and two alleged rapes, according to Clarke. Thursday’s announcement followed calls from civil rights attorneys for investigations into the facilities. Butler’s lawyers accused local officials of neglecting a jail they described as a “death trap” in a Thursday news release.

The department had previously announced a probe into the conditions of Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after the death of LaShawn Thompson who was found dead in a filthy jail cell and allegedly eaten alive bed bugs.

