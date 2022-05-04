SC judge approves paying $61M back to now-Dominion customers after nuclear scandal

A South Carolina judge on Wednesday approved the distribution of some $61 million to 1.1 million ratepayers of the former SCANA utility, acquired by Dominion Energy in 2019, resulting from the sale of property from the now-defunct utility.

No date was announced for the distribution — either in the form of checks or credits on bills of current ratepayers of Dominion Energy — but it is likely to begin within a few months.

The distribution approval by special Judge Jean Toal marked the final act of a long and contentious four-year old lawsuit arising from the $10 billion failure of SCANA’s effort to build a nuclear plant earlier this century.

The lawsuit was filed in September 2018 and was later certified as a class action on behalf of more than 1 million former ratepayers who were angered about financing SCANA’s failed nuclear plant. As the construction of the doomed plant proceeded, SCANA for years added billions of dollars of surcharges to ratepayers to pay for the plant’s ongoing construction in County. A state law passed by the General Assembly allowed the utility to charge ratepayers for that construction.

“We’re at the end of the road,” plaintiffs’ attorney John Alphin told Toal as Wednesday’s hearing began at the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia.

The $61 million available to be distributed to ratepayers as a result of the sales of several dozen pieces of property, when added to an earlier amount of about $60 million available to be refunded to ratepayers in 2019, means about $121 million will have been set aside for distribution to ratepayers, Alphin said.

One of the largest pieces of property was a 3,000-acre former plantation in Georgetown County.

Amounts in the current settlement earmarked for distribution by the more than 1 million former ratepayers will vary between less than a dollar to — for some major industrial users — more than $1 million, lawyers said.

Still to be worked out is the exact dollar threshold for which the former ratepayers will receive either a check or a credit to their Dominion bills. Lawyers said they expected that ratepayers owed $50 or less would likely get a bill credit; those owed more would get a check.

The lawsuit was one of numerous civil actions filed against SCANA and S.C. E& G after the utility’s July 2017 failure to build a $10 billion nuclear plant in Fairfield County.

The failure led to the acquisition of debt-plagued SCANA — once a highly respected, prosperous South Carolina company whose stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange — by Virginia energy giant Dominion in January 2019.

Part of Wednesday’s $61 million settlement included a payment by Dominion of some $38 million for various properties.

“I’m proud the way it worked out,” Toal said, stressing what a complex process it was to handle the numerous pieces of property involved.

