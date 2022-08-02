SC judge denies issuing gag order in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial of wife and son

Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com
Sammy Fretwell
·1 min read

A state judge has denied a request for a gag order in the high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder case, meaning legal filings will not be sealed, nor will people involved in the case be barred from discussion outside the courtroom.

In an order signed Monday, Circuit Judge Clifton Newman said rules about saying too much before a trial already extend to prosecutors, law enforcement and others. So there was no need to seal records or add more limitations on “extra-judicial statements,’’ the order said.

Newman’s order had not been filed in state court Tuesday, a court official said. But it was shared with attorneys involved in the case. One of Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, provided a copy to The State, but said he could not comment.

Murdaugh faces charges in the deaths of his wife and son. They were shot to death and their bodies were found last summer on the Murdaugh plantation in rural Colleton County.

Murdaugh faces an array of other charges involving his handling of clients’ money. Murdaugh is from a longtime Lowcountry family that for decades was among the most powerful in Hampton County.

