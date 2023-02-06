SC judge in Murdaugh murder trial allows jury to hear alleged financial crime motive

The jury hearing Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial will be told about the financial crimes he has been accused of, a big win on Monday for prosecutors who have made the potential exposure of those schemes a key part of their proposed motive for the murder of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

Normally, other crimes a defendant has been accused of but not convicted could not be cited in another court case against them. But Newman ruled there is an “exception exists show motive, identity, existence of a common scheme or plan.”

Prosecutors contend it was the financial pressure, and the possibility his alleged financial crimes could be found out, that motivated Murdaugh to commit the murders as a distraction.

For days, Newman has been hearing from witnesses away from the jury to decide what can be heard by the jury. Many of those who have testified have been personally connected in one way or another with the alleged financial schemes in which Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his former law firm and clients.

The attorney suing Murdaugh over the death of a young woman in a boating accident testified that he thought he would have to drop the case after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.

Mark Tinsley, a lawyer who represented the family of Mallory Beach, took the stand Monday morning without the jury present.

Beach was killed in a 2019 boating accident. Murdaugh’s youngest son, Paul, was reportedly driving the boat after a night of drinking. The family recently settled part of a wrongful death lawsuit with Buster Murdaugh, Murdaugh’s surviving son.

Tinsley sued Murdaugh personally over the boat wreck and was seeking knowledge of his financial situation after Murdaugh claimed he would be unable to pay the kind of money the Beach family was seeking.

“When you practice law and go to a (court) roster meeting, if there are 50 cases on the roster in Hampton County, 50 or 60% are Alex’s,” Tinsley testified Monday. “I know he’s making money. He can’t possibly be broke.”

Story continues

Pushing for a court to allow him access to Murdaugh’s finances was a plan to force a settlement in the case, Tinsley said.

“He doesn’t want me to have access to his accounts, to see how much money he is making and actually has, so let’s enter into an agreement and settle the case,” Tinsley said. “If you’re a good plaintiff’s lawyer, everything you do in a case is to put pressure on the other side.”

A hearing that could have forced Murdaugh to open his books was scheduled for June 10, 2021, three days after the murders.

After Paul and Maggie were shot at the Murdaugh family’s rural Colleton County estate on June 7, 2021, Tinsley said he considered the possibility they were killed as revenge for the death of 19-year-old Beach.

“If it seemed like this was retaliation, a jury wouldn’t return a verdict against Alex,” Tinsley said. “I would have dropped the case.”

Defense attorney Phil Barber pushed Tinsley Monday on whether he was anywhere close to gaining access to Murdaugh’s financial information as part of the lawsuit.

Barber took the position that Murdaugh would not have been compelled to open his books as a result of that week’s hearing, even as Tinsley dramatically pulled out an order from the judge in the case from Oct. 7, 2021 that he claimed would have allowed him access to the documents.

In cross-examination, at times tense, Barber contradicted Tinsley’s position that he was on the verge of discovering any financial misdeeds.

“It would have been apparent to me what Alex was doing,” Tinsley replied. “There were a number of threads being pulled that were coming together.”

The move to target Murdaugh personally angered Murdaugh and others in the legal community, which boiled over into what Tinsley described Monday as an act of intimidation. At a conference on Hilton Head Island in 2019, Tinsley said Murdaugh tried to “bully” him out of seeking compensation for Beach’s family.

“Alex sees me (at the conference), and he comes across the room, gets up close in my face and says, ’Hey Bo, what’s this I’ve been hearing about what you’ve been saying, I thought we were friends?’” Tinsley testified.

“I said, ‘Alex, we are friends. But if you don’t think I can burn your house down and that I’m not gonna do everything I can you’re wrong, you need to settle this case,’” Tinsley said.

Allowing the jury to hear about Murdaugh’s alleged financial misdeeds could be damaging to the defense, even if the details are unrelated to the charge he faces of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021.

On Friday, the court heard testimony — with the jury out of the room — that Murdaugh was some $4.2 million in debt to Palmetto State Bank and hundreds of thousands of dollars overdrawn on his account by summer 2021. The chief financial officer of Murdaugh’s former law firm testified that she confronted Murdaugh about missing money owed to the firm on the same day his wife and son were killed.

Some witnesses offered deeply personal testimony of betrayal.

Murdaugh’s former friend and law school roommate, Chris Wilson, testified that he gave Murdaugh almost $200,000 of his own money to cover for hefty fees from a settlement that Murdaugh convinced Wilson to send to him instead of his law firm. Michael Satterfield, the son of the Murdaughs’ late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, testified that Murdaugh stole millions of dollars in insurance money that was owed to Satterfield’s family after she died in a fall at the Murdaughs’ house.

The State reporter Ted Clifford and Island Packet reporter Blake Douglas contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.