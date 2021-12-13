SC judge sets $7M bond for Murdaugh on financial crimes after apology to housekeeper’s family

This story will be updated

Suspended lawyer Alex Murdaugh was granted a $7 million surety bond, one of the highest bonds in state history, in a virtual hearing Monday in Richland County on 48 counts of financial misconduct.

Murdaugh has been jailed in Columbia since Oct. 16 and had been denied bond twice before.

Among the conditions of Murdaugh’s bond are GPS monitoring, house arrest, random drug testing and drug treatment and counseling in South Carolina.

The bond hearing initially scheduled for Friday was postponed after seven new indictments were released Thursday evening, resulting in 21 new criminal charges against Murdaugh. He was already facing 27 counts of financial crimes from a Nov. 19 indictment by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Collectively, Murdaugh is alleged to have stolen a total of $6.1 million across five counties between 2015 and 2021. The majority of the alleged victims are former clients of Murdaugh’s, such as former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, a S.C. Highway Patrol officer who was injured on the job, and others who knew him or knew of his reputation.

The crimes have been linked to a bank account Murdaugh created and named “Forge” after a legitimate, Atlanta-based company that handles settlement disbursements. According to indictments, Murdaugh used the account to deposit stolen money and convert it for his personal use.

Murdaugh appeared before Judge Alison Renee Lee, of Richland County because the charges came from a statewide grand jury based in Richland County. The S.C. Supreme Court in September had designated Judge Clifton Newman to handle all Murdaugh’s criminal matters.

The bond comes after Murdaugh’s lawyers, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, filed a response last week with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office arguing their client should be allowed bond. Newman had twice denied it saying Murdaugh was “a danger to both himself and the community.”