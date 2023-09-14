SC judge sets Nov. 27 date for Alex Murdaugh’s first financial crimes trial

South Carolina’s most notorious criminal, Alex Murdaugh, will have his first financial crimes trial on Nov. 27 in Beaufort County.

Before a Beaufort County courtroom full to the brim with media, lawyers, state lawmakers and members of the public, Murdaugh entered in a bright orange jumpsuit, hands shackled. Attendees looked on silently, all aware of the long, twisting saga Murdaugh has authored through his alleged financial crimes and the murders of his wife and son, which he was convicted for in March.

The financial trial will involve the $4.3 million allegedly stolen from the heirs of the late Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died after a 2018 slip-and-fall at the Murdaugh’s family estate in rural Colleton County.

The Satterfield case is the state’s top priority of all of Murdaugh’s financial crimes, Attorney General lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told state Judge Clifton Newman.

Newman set the date over the objection of Murdaugh defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian, who argued for a 2024 court date.

Harpootlian also told the judge that with all the publicity following Murdaugh’s March murder convictions for killing his wife, Maggie, and son Paul, it will be hard to find an impartial jury. “Where are we going to find one — Mars?” Harpootlian asked Newman.

In all, Murdaugh faces more than 100 counts of various financial crimes involving nearly $8 million in stolen funds, Waters told the judge.

The date was set during a 31-minute hearing at the Beaufort County courthouse.

It was one of three hearings set for Thursday involving Murdaugh or two of his alleged co-conspirators in the thefts.

Beginning in the fall of 2021 and continuing into 2022, Murdaugh was indicted the various county grand juries for a host of financial crimes including money laundering, fraud, embezzlement and forgery. Victims in his thefts included his law firm, his former clients, friends and even his own brother Randy, also a lawyer in Murdaugh’s former firm. The grand juries included those in Beaufort, Hampton, Colleton and Alandale counties.

The three hearings for Murdaugh and his two co-conspirators — Cory Fleming and Russell Laffitte — in various financial crimes were supposed to have started at 9:30 in the Beaufort County courthouse main courtroom. But state Judge Clifton Newman had not yet taken the bench.

By 9:30, nearly every seat was taken, and a low buzz of conversation filled the courtroom, whose walls are lined with portraits of judges and other officials. Unlike Murdaugh’s murder trial in Colleton County, where a portrait of his grandfather was removed from the wall, no Murdaugh portraits hang in Beaufort County’s courtroom.

Lawyers representing Murdaugh and his two co-conspirators were in the room, as well as a team from the state Attorney General’s office led by prosecutors Waters, Don Zelenka and Johnny James.

Sitting directly behind the prosecution team were members of the Satterfield family.