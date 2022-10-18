SC judge sets Thursday hearing as lawyers in Murdaugh murder trial continue to spar

Following allegations that the South Carolina Attorney General’s office has withheld evidence from the defense in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, a judge has scheduled a Thursday hearing to sort out differences.

The discovery that the prosecution is not turning over to defense attorneys, Murdaugh’s legal team says, includes forensics, cellphone information and a polygraph test taken by Eddie “Curtis” Smith that purportedly shows Smith lied to investigators when asked about the June 2021 murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

Judge Clifton Newman has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. Thursday hearing in Florence.

Defense lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin allege that Smith is a key suspect in their murders and that prosecutors know that but are keeping it a secret and concentrating on Murdaugh as the sole suspect.

Harpootlian and Griffin also charge, in their latest motion filed Tuesday, that prosecutors are refusing to say the exact times of Maggie and Paul’s deaths and the reason is that perhaps prosecutors don’t know when they were killed.

Attorney General prosecutor Creighton Waters is expected to argue against any motion that Harpootlian and Griffin bring before the judge.

