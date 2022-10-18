SC judge sets Thursday hearing as lawyers in Murdaugh murder trial continue to spar

Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com
John Monk
·1 min read

Following allegations that the South Carolina Attorney General’s office has withheld evidence from the defense in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, a judge has scheduled a Thursday hearing to sort out differences.

The discovery that the prosecution is not turning over to defense attorneys, Murdaugh’s legal team says, includes forensics, cellphone information and a polygraph test taken by Eddie “Curtis” Smith that purportedly shows Smith lied to investigators when asked about the June 2021 murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

Judge Clifton Newman has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. Thursday hearing in Florence.

Defense lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin allege that Smith is a key suspect in their murders and that prosecutors know that but are keeping it a secret and concentrating on Murdaugh as the sole suspect.

Harpootlian and Griffin also charge, in their latest motion filed Tuesday, that prosecutors are refusing to say the exact times of Maggie and Paul’s deaths and the reason is that perhaps prosecutors don’t know when they were killed.

Attorney General prosecutor Creighton Waters is expected to argue against any motion that Harpootlian and Griffin bring before the judge.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis - A $1 trillion headache: China's local fiscal shortfall poses broader growth risks

    The timing couldn't be worse for policymakers in Beijing, as the economy wobbles under the weight of global recession risks, surging commodity costs, rising geopolitical tension and widespread COVID-19 lockdowns at home - spoiling the backdrop of a once-in-five-years congress of the ruling Communist Party that got underway on Sunday. Local governments have long been a pump-primer of China's growth, but declining state land sales revenue in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on debt in the sector has severely eroded their financial power - a situation exacerbated this year by China's feeble growth, weak tax income and crippling COVID restrictions. Local governments must also make debt payments in coming months, portending more financial pain and limiting their ability to meet Beijing's requests to boost spending.

  • Underpaid? Take These 6 Steps Now To Change Your Paycheck

    There are a few things, broadly speaking, that are verboten in polite or professional social settings -- politics, religion and money being prime examples. In the case of salaries, many Americans have...

  • J&J Leads Dow Jones Higher, but This Stock's an Even Bigger Winner

    Stock market investors are hoping October will prove to be a turning point for the stock market, and despite considerable volatility during the first half of the month, markets have started to cooperate more this week. After massive gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) on Monday, Wall Street appeared to be in a positive mood Tuesday morning as well, as futures contracts on key stock indexes had climbed another 2% by 8:45 a.m. ET. Companies reporting their third-quarter financial results are getting a lot of attention from investors, and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) added its name to the list of stocks getting short-term boosts from favorable quarterly reports.

  • Generation Income Properties Announces REIT Status

    Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) (the “Company”) announced today that it has elected real estate investment trust (REIT) status for U.S. federal income tax purposes for the taxable...

  • Twitter Freezes Employee Equity Award Accounts

    Twitter Inc.&nbsp;froze the equity awards accounts for employees on Monday as the deadline to seal a deal with&nbsp;Elon Musk&nbsp;approaches.&nbsp;The deadline is October 28. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Mexican opposition lawmaker says he was target of Pegasus spyware

    Mexican opposition congressman Agustin Basave Alanis said on Tuesday his phone was infected by Pegasus, the fourth alleged case of the controversial spyware being deployed under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had vowed to stop using it. Federal lawmaker Basave from the center-left Citizens' Movement in the wealthy northern city of Monterrey said an analysis from leading cyber watchdog Citizen Lab found Pegasus on his phone in September 2021. Reuters could not independently confirm Citizen Lab's findings.

  • Market Wrap: Crypto Prices Decline Slightly as Trading Volumes Continue to Sag

    Bitcoin and ether volatility have also been declining but the futures estimated leverage ratio for both has been rising. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship

    Germany must avoid repeating with China the mistakes that it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years, the German foreign minister said Tuesday. Annalena Baerbock said Germany must face up to a “competition of systems" between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes. “We must first of all learn from the mistakes of our Russia policy of recent decades,” Baerbock said at a foreign policy forum in Berlin organized by the Koerber Foundation think tank.

  • Biden administration to provide $2 million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief

    The communist Cuban government made a rare request for aid from the U.S. government in September after Hurricane Ian killed three people, drove thousands from their homes and knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people. The United States will work with independent organizations to provide the aid, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to re-engage with Cuba after years of tensions between Havana and Washington.

  • UPDATE 2-United Airlines sees stronger profit after third-quarter earnings top estimates

    United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings and forecast a stronger profit in the current quarter due to a robust rebound in travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $2.81 per share for the third quarter, topping analysts' expectations by 53 cents, according to Refinitiv data. United said it expects an adjusted profit of $2.00 to $2.25 per share in the fourth quarter through December on a 24% to 25% jump in total revenue per available seat mile compared with the same quarter in 2019.

  • UFC 280: Sean O'Malley's skills, popularity led to key bantamweight fight vs. Petr Yan

    Sean O'Malley has been hugely popular among UFC fans since winning on "Dana White's Contender Series" in 2017, and he hopes to defeat Petr Yan Saturday to close in on a title shot.

  • Lockheed Gains Most Since 2020 on Profit Beat, Buyback Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Lockheed Martin Corp.’s shares rose the most in more than two years after the defense contractor reported profit that beat Wall Street’s estimates and increased its share repurchase plans by $14 billion.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3S

  • Report: Ravens signing veteran WR DeSean Jackson

    Can Jackson provide a boost to the Ravens at 35 years old?

  • Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder

    Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.

  • ‘What is wrong with this state?’ Video shows stunned Floridians arrested for voting

    When police went to arrest Tony Patterson outside his Tampa home in August, he couldn’t believe the reason.

  • ‘He’s constantly going to live in fear.’ Spared execution, Cruz faces hellish life in prison

    “If he’s in general population, he’ll have a really hard time with the other inmates and the officers will turn a blind eye to it,” one former inmate said of the Parkland shooter.

  • Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

    A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice has described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

  • Families of 4 men who went missing from a small Oklahoma city are 'very distraught' after learning the men were murdered and dumped into a river, police say

    "This is not fair," the devastated fiancée of one of the men told Insider on Monday. "I just want all of this to go away."

  • Rape survivor's DNA is turned against her

    Janet Shamlian has an exclusive interview with a young woman who was raped and gave her DNA to San Francisco police to help find the man who attacked her. Six years later, SFPD used the DNA that they had stored to press charges against her for an alleged crime.