SC judge tells ex-SCANA CEO his nuclear crime is ‘much larger than’ his guilty plea

A state circuit court judge Monday sentenced SCANA’s former CEO to two years in prison, but not before giving him a lecture on how his crimes of betrayal of trust against South Carolina taxpayers and SCANA’s ratepayers likely merited a greater punishment.

Although Kevin Marsh had pleaded guilty to a simple-sounding crime — obtaining signature or goods by false pretense over $10,000— Hayes told the former Fortune 500 top executive that the half-dozen reporters from across the state in court Monday were ample proof of the enormity of the havoc wreaked by his crime.

“The eyes that are in this courtroom today looks at this as something so much larger than just a state prosecution of ‘obtaining signature ... by false pretenses,’” Hayes told Marsh. “It’s much larger.”

As CEO of the now-defunct SCANA, Marsh presided over a cover-up of massive cost overruns and construction failings at the V.C. Summer nuclear facility in Fairfield county. There, SCANA and Santee Cooper were trying to build a $10 billion project of two nuclear reactors to produce electricity, according to evidence in his case.

The troubles at the project led to SCANA and Santee Cooper’s unexpected abandonment of the project in July 2017. SCANA, once one of South Carolina’s most successful businesses, also collapsed. In early 2019, SCANA was acquired by energy giant Dominion Energy.

More than 3,000 construction workers lost their jobs when SCANA abandoned its nuclear project.

Hayes gave Marsh a 10-year prison sentence, but because of a negotiated plea arrangement with state and federal prosecutors, as well as Marsh’s defense lawyers, he agreed to only sentence Marsh to serve two of those 10 years.

Marsh will be allowed to serve his two-year state sentence at the same time as the two-year federal sentence he received last week in federal court. Marsh also will be allowed to serve his prison time in federal prison.

At his 38-minute hearing before Hayes, Marsh’s lawyer Robert Bolchoz likened Marsh to a captain of a sinking ship and said many other people participated in illegal acts.

Story continues

In response, top S.C. Attorney General prosecutor Creigton Waters quoted Spiderman.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” Waters said.

Marsh, 66, was sentenced last week to two years in prison for his role in a cover-up of financial and construction problems at the failed nuclear plant. He could have gotten five years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, a federal charge he pleaded guilty to last February.

Marsh pleaded guilty last February to a state grand jury indictment charging him with obtaining goods valued at $5,000 or more by false pretenses. The crime is a felony and punishable by up to ten years in prison.

At the time Marsh pleaded guilty, a press release from the attorney general’s office said, “This case is part of a very complex and involved joint federal and state investigation which also resulted today in Marsh’s plea to a related charge in federal court.”

This story will be updated.