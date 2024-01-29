Murdaugh juror tells judge that Becky Hill influenced her verdict: live updates

A hearing is being held in Columbia on Alex Murdaugh’s attempts to overturn his convictions in the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.

Murdaugh and his attorneys claim that Colleton County Clerk of Court made improper comments to jurors during Murdaugh’s trial in early 2023. At Monday’s hearing, Judge Jean Toal plans to question 11 of the jurors. A twelfth juror testified on Friday because of a scheduling conflict this week.

The hearing is taking place in the Richland County Courthouse.

Toal, 80, is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Murdaugh was convicted in March of killing his wife and son in June 2021 at the Moselle, the family’s Colleton County estate. Prosecutors argued during the trial that Murdaugh committed the murders to divert attention from his widespread financial problems.

The trial is being livestreamed by Court TV. This page will be updated Monday as the hearing goes forward.

10:20 a.m.

The juror is taken out of the room as the state asks Judge Toal to ask about an affidavit this juror signed about being pressured by the other jurors. Harpootlian objects, but is overruled.

10:16 a.m.

“Juror Z” is being questioned by Judge Toal. She told the judge she did hear Becky Hill make comments about Murdaugh ahead of his testimony at the 2023 trial, and that it did influence her decision to find Murdaugh guilty. “She made it seem like he was already guilty,” the juror said.

10:10 a.m.

Judge Toal assures the jury, who are being kept off camera on the livestream, that they did nothing wrong in hearing the Murdaugh murder case last year. It was a complex case, and questions about juror influence is usually dealt with much more quickly than this one has been.

Jurors will be questioned separately, with their identities kept anonymous as they were throughout the 2023 trial.

She stops briefly while we listen to some feedback static coming through the courtroom’s sound system. “We have the funkiest sound system,” the judge says.

Harpootlian requests attorney Eric Bland, who has represented clients who have sued Murdaugh and several jurors, not sit close to the jurors while they are testifying. Toal asks Bland to move further back in the courtroom.

9:58 a.m.

Judge Jean Toal begins Monday’s hearing by thanking the press for observing an embargo on one juror’s testimony on Friday. She will begin today’s proceedings by bringing in other jurors from Murdaugh’s Walterboro murder trial last year, and question them one by one.

Friday’s juror had a conflict with today’s proceeding and was questioned separately Friday in a hearing that the press was embargoed from reporting until Monday’s hearing.

But first, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian is arguing against the judge’s use of the term “merit” in Toal’s questioning of the juror on Friday. Toal disagrees with Harpootlian’s assessment that it “confused” the juror.