SC jury seated in Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Now, attorneys go to work

After three days of jury selection, a final panel was whittled down Wednesday to the final 12 men and women who will judge Alex Murdaugh, accused of fatally shooting his wife and son in June 2021.

Six alternate jurors also were chosen and sworn in. It was not immediately clear the final makeup of the jury.

Judge Clifton Newman and the attorneys on both sides narrowed a large number of potential jurors over the span of three days from across Colleton County to a smaller group by noon Wednesday, setting up the final panel for one of the most hotly anticipated trials in South Carolina history. Of that early jury panel, one was dismissed by Newman a little after noon, because she reported having a cough and there were concerns about whether she had COVID-19.

Opening statements and testimony in the long-awaited Murdaugh double-murder trial were expected to begin Wednesday afternoon in the high-ceiling Colleton County 202-year-old courthouse once jury selection is complete.

The trial is the latest and most climactic event in a 18-month saga of violent death, multi million-dollar financial scandals involving South Carolina’s law and banking professions and the downfall of a powerful four-generation Lowcountry political, legal and social dynasty: the Murdaugh family.

“This case is expected to go three weeks,” Newman announced earlier this week.

The second day of jury selection took place in the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

A case for the Murdaugh jury to decide

For 18 months, the story’s surprising twists and turns have captivated the state and nation.

Reporters from across the country descended on Walterboro, population 5,400, for the trial.

Murdaugh, 54, a disbarred lawyer, is charged with killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22, on the evening of June 7, 2021, at the family’s 1,700-acre estate in rural Colleton County. He contends he is innocent.

Murdaugh wasn’t charged until 13 months later, last July, in large part because of a lack of direct evidence in the case. There are no eyewitnesses, no confessions or video tapes showing the killings. Even the two death weapons — a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle — have not been located.

Consequently, the crime has been labeled a “whodunit,” and evidence in the case is described as circumstantial. The jury will have to deduce what happened based on technical, scientific and other information prosecutors will put before the jury.

All potential jurors in the final selection told Newman, the team of prosecutors from the S.C. Attorney General’s office and Murdaugh’s defense team that they can hear the evidence and render an impartial and fair verdict.

Nearly 100 of the initial pool of jurors Monday and Tuesday were dismissed after they told Newman they had opinions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence so fixed they would not be able to render a fair and impartial verdict. Others were dismissed because of family, professional or social ties to Murdaugh, his family or law enforcement.

Most, if not all, of the jurors told the judge that they had heard of the case from local news media, podcasts, television shows, documentaries, their neighbors, family members or through “the grapevine.”

Former Hampton attorney Alex Murdaugh in court on the second day of pre-trial preparations at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Ballistics expert can testify at murder trial, judge rules

Prosecutors scored a victory Tuesday in their disputed effort to get evidence before the jury that ties the gun believed to be used in the killings to Murdaugh.

Newman ruled Tuesday, over defense objections, that prosecutors can introduce ballistics evidence that will tie the rifle used to kill Maggie to an apparently missing rifle owned by the Murdaugh family and kept at their estate. The ballistics evidence is not 100% conclusive, a State Law Enforcement Division firearms expert said Tuesday on the witness stand.

Investigators have not located the guns used to kill Paul and Maggie.

But cartridges from an AR-style rifle recovered near Maggie were matched to other .300 cartridges found near the gun range on the property and elsewhere, the SLED ballistics expert testified Tuesday. Prosecutor Creighton Waters also told the court they believe the firearm was bought by Murdaugh, which is now “unaccounted for.”

The defense team of Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian argued against the reliability of that finding, noting that SLED testing on a gun that was recovered from the Murdaugh home was inconclusive, saying a similar weapon had previously been reported stolen. But Newman ruled that the evidence could be presented to the jury during the trial.

The judge delayed making a decision on the admissibility of a blood spatter expert who will testify to how blood from Paul and Maggie found its way onto Murdaugh’s T-shirt. Prosecutors said they would not mention that evidence during opening statements to the jury, but may seek to admit the expert’s testimony later in the trial.

Newman also declined to rule on whether arguments over Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes could be introduced.

Prosecutors allege the potential exposure of those crimes motivated Murdaugh to commit the murders, but the defense has opposed discussions of other crimes for which Murdaugh has yet to be tried and convicted. Newman said he wouldn’t make a decision based on the two sides’ differing interpretations of the facts.

“Judges don’t rule based on attorneys’ arguments, but based on evidence,” Newman said.

Reporter Ted Clifford contributed from the courtroom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.