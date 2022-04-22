SC kidnapping suspect arrested near Erie, Pa.

A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and armed robbery in South Carolina has been arrested near Erie, Pa., authorities said Friday.

Justin Allen Penzes was picked up near the Pennsylvania city after a search by law enforcement, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

A Tweet from the sheriff’s department said the incident in South Carolina occurred Feb. 9 on Seleta Circle. The area where is in rural Lexington County west of Columbia near Pond Branch Road.

Before he was taken into custody, New York authorities said Penzes, 33, had been seen Wednesday afternoon in Hamburg, N.Y., a town near Buffalo and about 80 miles from Erie. Pa..

He was reportedly with a woman and a small child, according to the Hamburg Police Department. He also had been reportedly seen in West Seneca, NY, this week, Hamburg Police said.

No other details were immediately available Friday.