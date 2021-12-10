SC lawmaker charged with misconduct, contributing to delinquency of minor

A South Carolina lawmaker has been indicted on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to use his power to influence an investigation and provided a minor with alcohol, according to a statement from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

State Rep. Rick Martin, R-Newberry, was indicted on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the statement released Friday.

The indictment against Martin, who has served in the State House since 2017, alleges that Martin tried to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services between December 2019 and the end of January 2020. The second indictment alleges that Martin provided a woman under the age of 21 with an alcoholic beverage in January 2019.

Martin will appear in a Newberry County Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Martin is likely to be suspended from the House.

This story will be updated.