SC lawmaker pleads not guilty to misconduct, delinquency of a minor charges

Suspended South Carolina Rep. Rick Martin pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of misconduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Judge G. D. Morgan released Martin on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Newberry Republican appeared for his first in theNewberry County Courthouse, with his lawyer House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland.

Martin was indicted Friday by a grand jury on charges that he tried to influence an investigation by the state’s child-welfare agency and gave a minor alcohol. As practice, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, suspended Martin from the House.

The indictment said Martin, who has served in the House since 2017, tried to influence an investigation at the state Department of Social Services between December 2019 and the end of January 2020, and that he provided a woman under the age of 21 with an alcoholic beverage in January 2019.

More details were unveiled Tuesday by Kinli Abee, an attorney with the state Attorney General’s Office.

In December 2019, Abee said police were called to Martin’s home for an unrelated reason. The Department of Social Services removed all of the children, which included Martin’s own children and a foster child, from the home Dec. 6, she said.

After the children were removed, Abee said Martin called DSS Director Michael Leach and the department’s legislative liaison for the House and threatened to cut the agency’s budget unless his children were returned that night.

The foster daughter, who was 16, also told officials that Martin had once given her wine coolers, Abee said.

Martin served as a foster parent until December 2019, according to the Department of Social Services. No children have been placed with him since, and his foster home license expired in May this year.

As part of his bond requirements, the judge ordered Martin that he can’t contact the former foster daughter or Leach.

Martin has requested a jury trial.