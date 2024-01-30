SC lawmakers to waive $3K Sunday sales fee for mom-and-pop liquor stores

South Carolina is a step closer to making alcohol delivery and Sunday sales legal.

A House judiciary panel passed two bills last week.

One allows curbside pickups and home deliveries of alcohol, beer, and wine.

The second would let micro-distilleries sell alcohol on Sundays.

Neither require stores to open on Sundays.

Lawmakers say mom-and-pop liquor stores would be exempt from the $3,000 annual license fee if they operate a single store, our partners at The Herald reported.

