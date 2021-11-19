SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on more than 20 new financial crimes, sources say

The state grand jury has indicted suspended lawyer Alex Murdaugh on more than 20 new financial crimes, sources said Friday.

The crimes include forgery, money laundering and computer-related crimes, sources said.

The State Attorney General’s office was to release an official statement later Friday.

”This doesn’t appear to add anything new to the case other than additional charges,” said Jim Griffin, one of Murdaugh’s lawyers, along with Dick Harpootlian. Griffin said he has not yet seen the details of the new indictments.

The indictments was the latest incident in a series of stunning events involving Murdaugh since early June, when his wife, Maggie, and son Paul were found shot to death on the grounds of their rural estate in Colleton County.

At that time, Murdaugh, 53, was a respected lawyer, a fourth-generation member of a Lowcountry legal dynasty and a member of a prominent law firm.

Since then, Murdaugh has been indicted for insurance fraud and embezzlement.

This story will be updated.