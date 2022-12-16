SC lawyer who filmed participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets probation, house arrest

A suspended Charleston-area attorney was sentenced on Friday to 36 months of probation and must pay a $2,500 fine for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

David Johnston was sentenced by Chief Judge Beryl Howell. Prosecutor Ashly Akers had asked that Johnston receive a 42-day prison sentence.

A live audio feed, what has been typically available in past Jan. 6-related cases, was unavailable Friday. No explanation was given for the lack of remote access.

A federal court filing said Johnston’s probation would have “special conditions of intermittent confinement and home detention.”

Johnston, 66, who lives in Summerville, pleaded guilty in September to willfully parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was fired from the George Sink law firm after his arrest, and the S.C. later Supreme Court suspended his law license.

Arguing for leniency, Johnston’s lawyer, Christopher Gramiccioni of Charleston, had asked for a 12-month probation sentence. In a sentencing memo, Gramiccioni wrote that Johnston had merely walked around the Capitol after illegally entering it with rioters, and said his client did not hit anyone or destroy property.

Johnston entered the Capitol about 10 minutes after it had been breached by force, while others around him climbed through broken windows and broken glass, prosecutors said in a previous filing. Prosecutors said Johnston spent 30 minutes inside the Capitol, and watched as rioters “obstructed and prevented sliding bay doors from closing.”

Johnston, prosecutors said, then walked through the doors toward the Capitol’s visitor’s center and “filmed a confrontation between rioters and police,” only leaving the building when officers pushed him out.

The day of the riot, Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden the November 2020 presidential election winner. Following continued unfounded claims of widespread election fraud, pro-Trump rioters marched toward the Capitol, then violently entered it, causing Congress to pause certification for hours.

As a lawyer, prosecutors said Johnston should have known better than to be part of a mob that broke through police lines and attacked the Capitol.

“Johnston’s status as a practicing attorney on Jan. 6 is a particularly aggravating feature of this case,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. “Unlike other professionals, attorneys are rigorously taught about the importance of adhering to the rule of law. In their professional work and continuing education, they are frequently reminded that the rule of law is an essential component of a free and orderly society.”

Rather, prosecutors said, Johnston “trashed” the law that day and after the riot, encouraging his friend Chadwick Clifton, his co-defendant, to “avoid coming under suspicion by law enforcement officials tasked with uncovering what happened on Jan. 6.”

Clifton pleaded guilty in October and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13.

A friend of Johnston’s, Clifton is a construction worker. Court records indicated that it had been Johnston’s idea to go to Washington that day and he encouraged Clifton to go with him.

Underscoring the seriousness of the riot, prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo that Jan. 6 was “a violent attack” forcing Congress to stop certification, “threatened the peaceful transfer of power” after the 2020 election, injured more than 100 police officers and resulted in more than $2.8 million in losses.

The 19 people from South Carolina arrested in the Capitol breach are among some 900 arrested so far for illegal acts that day, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Of the 19, nine so far have pleaded guilty. Charges against the others are pending.