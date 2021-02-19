SC’s Lindsey Graham planning to speak to Trump this weekend about GOP future, unity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will visit former President Donald Trump this weekend to discuss the Republican Party’s future, the South Carolinian told reporters Friday.

One of Trump’s staunchest allies who has backed him still after the Capitol riots, Graham said the party needs to focus on unity heading into the 2022 elections, when several House and Senate seats will be up for grabs.

That includes South Carolina’s other Republican senator, Tim Scott, down to state level elections.

“We need to get the party together as much as possible,” Graham said.

Republicans are seeking to win back the majority in the House in 2022 after Democrats kept control in the House after November and won back the Senate.

Republicans lost the majority in the House in 2018, when a wave of Democrats were elected to the chamber in the first major election since Trump’s 2016 victory. Though Democrats still hold a majority in the House, Republicans flipped a dozen House seats back in their favor last year, narrowing the gap in the House to 211 Republicans to 221 Democrats.

Graham said Republican infighting ahead of the election would prove disastrous for the party.

“The worst possible outcome for the Republican Party would be to argue among itself,” Graham said.

Graham is not the only South Carolina Republican focused on boosting his party’s numbers in 2022.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, was named vice chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee for the 2022 cycle as part of a group focused on winning seats for the GOP.

The Republican Party is dealing with division in the aftermath of Trump leaving office, part of which was severely aggravated by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol where a mob of Trump supporters breached the government building as House members and Senators worked inside.

Factions of the party are divided on whether to embrace Trump or whether to reject him outright.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was tapped by Trump to serve as the United Nations ambassador, has said the former president “lost any sort of political viability he was going to have” after the Capitol riot. Haley, considered a frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, was then denied a meeting with Trump this week.

Those divisions were especially apparent during Trump’s subsequent impeachment and Senate trial.

A number of Republicans crossed party lines to vote to impeach and convict Trump, including South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach.

Recommended Stories

  • Republican, Democrat mayors back White House rescue plan as cities struggle in pandemic

    A bipartisan group of mayors is urging Congress to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan, writing in a letter that the $350 billion it would provide to state and local governments would preserve jobs and drive economic recovery. As Ed O'Keefe reports, the backing from mayors comes as many Republican lawmakers have opposed the plan, saying it's too costly.

  • Toomey, who once unified the GOP, now on the outs over Trump

    Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right. It is now Toomey facing angry rank-and-file state Republican Party committee members and the potential of a censure vote, a symbolic gesture that may have no real effect on the senator since he isn't seeking reelection next year. Toomey, who once endorsed challenges to Republican officeholders who weren't seen as conservative enough, is now urging Republicans to be tolerant of a difference of opinion over whether Trump and his long campaign of falsehoods to discredit the election result is to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Pregnant women at higher risk for COVID infection, study says; tech conference becomes superspreader: Live updates

    A study found pregnant women in Washington state were infected with COVID-19 at a 70% higher rate than others at similar ages. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • The Latest: Nevada has 1st confirmed case of SAfrica variant

    Nevada health officials have confirmed the state’s first known case of a coronavirus variant that was originally identified in South Africa. The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory said Thursday the mutated version of the virus was confirmed a day earlier in a sample traced to a person who traveled from South Africa and began showing symptoms of COVID-19 when arriving in Reno. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the South African variant has been detected in 10 states thus far, not including Nevada’s case.

  • Cancel culture: Have any two words become more weaponised?

    What do a series of recent controversies tell us about the politics around "cancel culture"?

  • These Meal Delivery Kits Make Cooking For Weight Loss So Fast And Delicious

    Just call me Chef.

  • ‘Very excited’: Sacramento teachers react to COVID-19 vaccines set aside for educators

    Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Friday that 10% of all vaccines coming into the state would be reserved for teachers and childcare providers beginning March 1. "It's great that he's prioritizing the teachers for vaccinations. We're really happy about that. That will help teachers feel safer," said Brenda Borge, president of the Natomas Teacher’s Association. There's been a heated debate for months over re-opening schools in California. Borge says that while most agree it's in the best interest of the students to have the kids back in the classroom, teachers and staff want to make sure measures are in place to keep them safe — and that only starts with being vaccinated. See more in the video above.

  • How Dr. Joy Harden Bradford of Therapy for Black Girls is Helping Her Community

    “My hope is that Black women begin to prioritize themselves more.”

  • Red Sox to send Royals $2.8 million in Benintendi trade

    Boston will send Kansas City $2.8 million as part of the Feb. 10 three-team trade that moved outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals. The Red Sox agreed in the deal to make four payments of $466,666.67 on the 15th of each month from April through July, and two payments of $466,666.66 on the 15th of August and September, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Boston's payments will offset some of the $6.6 million Benintendi is owed by the Royals in the final season of his $10 million, two-year contract.

  • Justin Herbert: Anyone should aspire to be like Tom Brady

    Tom Brady has played almost as long as Justin Herbert has been alive. Herbert, 22, hopes for at least some of the success Brady has had. “I think anyone should aspire to be like Tom Brady, to have as much success as he’s had for as long as he’s been able to do it,” the [more]

  • Harden, Harris lead streaking Nets past Lakers, 109-98

    LOS ANGELES (AP) James Harden scored 23 points, Joe Harris added 21 with six 3-pointers and the Brooklyn Nets routed the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 109-98 Thursday night for their season-best fifth straight victory. Kyrie Irving had 16 points and seven rebounds as Brooklyn easily won this matchup of NBA title contenders and improved to 4-0 on a five-game West Coast road trip even without Kevin Durant, who missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring. ''I don't think we're getting too carried away,'' Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said.

  • Trump reelection campaign paid seven figures to influencer marketing firm

    In the second half of 2020, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign shelled out seven figures to an influencer marketing business linked to his White House’s former chief digital officer.Why it matters: The payments bought promotion from prominent conservative brands and social media personalities, showing how campaigns are exploring new, often more opaque digital advertising channels as large social media companies crack down on political ads.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat’s new: Filings with the Federal Election Commission show the Trump campaign paid nearly $1.8 million during the second half of 2020 to Legendary Campaigns LLC for “online advertising.”Legendary Campaigns is a "partner organization" of another company called Urban Legend, according to that firm's president, Sondra Clark.Until February 2020, Clark was the director of marketing and campaigns for the White House. Ory Rinat, who was the White House's chief digital officer until last June, is Urban Legend's CEO.Urban Legend and Legendary Campaigns offer influencers fees in exchange for driving engagement — such as email signups, donations and purchases — for the firms' clients.Urban Legend's clients have included Heritage Action for America and the 2020 congressional campaign of Republican Angela Stanton-King of Georgia, according to public records and a company pitch deck obtained by Axios.The Trump campaign is the only federal political committee that has reported paying Legendary Campaigns, which Clark described as Urban Legend's politically focused affiliate. Clark and an Urban Legend spokesperson did not address more specific questions about the content Legendary Campaigns placed for the campaign, or the influencers it paid for that promotion.Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg used a similar platform to enlist paid influencers to promote his 2020 presidential campaign.The bottom line: A campaign buying digital ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram would generally have to disclose that spending publicly. Enlisting third-party creators makes political advertising harder to track.The Urban Legend pitch deck cited conservative influencer Rob Smith's work promoting Heritage Action's congressional scorecard last year. But a pair of Smith tweets aligned with that campaign contained no indication he was paid for the effort.Urban Legend requires its creators to comply with all relevant paid advertiser disclosure rules.Its brand of marketing nonetheless makes it more difficult to determine what social media content, or how much of it, Legendary Campaigns helped produce for the Trump campaign.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Too early to say': Donald Trump stays mum on 2024 campaign (but promotes his polls)

    Former President Donald Trump gave phone interviews to conservative television networks after the death of radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

  • India Startup Crushed by WhatsApp Now Aims to Rival Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Kavin Bharti Mittal, a scion of the family behind India’s second-biggest wireless operator, is planning to revive his struggling technology startup more than four years after it was valued at $1.4 billion by backers including Softbank Group Corp.Since attaining unicorn status in 2016, New Delhi-based Hike Pvt. has suffered a string of setbacks. The latest blow came last month when it shut down its signature messaging app -- a platform that grabbed the attention of other investors such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Foxconn Technology Group for taking on WhatsApp in the local market.That setback doesn’t mean the end of the road for Hike, the 33-year-old son of Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s billionaire-chairman Sunil Mittal, said in an interview last week. In a bid to rekindle growth, he’s now betting on a Facebook-like new social networking platform that promises to weed out “creeps” and “fake profiles” as well as a gaming app that aims to tap rising demand in the world’s second-most populous country.“This is the most excited I’ve been in 18 months,” Mittal said. Hike would go back to investors to raise funds sometime this year, he said, declining to elaborate.Mittal’s attempt to salvage the startup highlights the struggle faced by many Indian technology entrepreneurs who are chasing a market of more than a billion consumers with a smartphone user base that’s projected to surpass 750 million this year, with online entertainment to financial products and shopping. While some of them have aspired to become local versions of Facebook Inc. or an Amazon.com Inc., few have so far succeeded in even coming close to beating the U.S. giants.Quirky StickersIn recent years Mittal has seen more lows with Hike, as the glory of its early years faded. Despite becoming a hit early on thanks to its quirky stickers and a privacy feature that let teenagers hide chats from parents, Hike’s messenger app overtime failed to challenge the popularity of WhatsApp in India. Another idea of Mittal -- a super-app similar to China’s WeChat -- also didn’t take off.Hike saw its revenue from operations crash to $5,000 for the year ended March 2019 -- the latest year for which data is available -- from $81,000 the year before, according to researcher Tracxn Technologies Pvt. Losses from continuing plus discontinued operations for FY19 were at $235 million, Tracxn data shows.After scaling up too fast and making some top-level hiring decisions that didn’t work out well, Hike is now more streamlined with just 155 employees. And Mittal is focused on bolstering revenue through Hike’s two new platforms.Vibe is a by-approval-only social networking website that, according to its website, promises to connect users with “the funnest people online. Safely.” More than 300,000 applications have been received since the sign-ups opened last month.Rush is Hike’s new bite-sized gaming platform that was launched in December and is an online version of gaming arcades with coin-operated game machines typically found in malls and amusement parks.India’s nascent online gaming industry is expected to more than double to $2.8 billion in 2022 up from $1.1 billion in 2019, according to a Deloitte report last month, boosted by pandemic-led lockdowns that forced Indians to stay at home. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, said in February last year that gaming will be bigger than music, movies and TV shows combined.“With Vibe and Rush, we have completed one big pivot. We are cutting away the old stuff,” Mittal said, declining to share the latest financials. “We’ll start thinking about what it means to be profitable in 2022.”(Updates with number of employees in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Harris says 2.5 million women leaving workforce is ‘national emergency’

    ‘Our economy cannot fully recover,’ said Vice President Harris, ‘unless women can participate fully.’ According to the Labor Department, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 1.8 million men have left the workforce, compared to 2.5 million women. On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris called those statistics a “national emergency” that may be addressed in the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration’s new strategy to address the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden will attend first G7 summit as 400 mayors urge Congress to pass $1.9 trillion relief package

    A bipartisan group of more than 400 mayors is urging Congress to pass the next economic relief bill as cities across the country suffer financial losses due to the ongoing pandemic. Also, President Joe Biden will speak at today's virtual G7 summit meeting, his first major international engagement since taking office. CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest developments.

  • Watch Brandy and Monica Recreate 'The Boy Is Mine' on TikTok

    On Thursday, Brandy and Monica teamed up to recreate the intro to their famous 1998 collab, ‘The Boy is Mine,’ on TikTok. The social media moment comes after the two singers met up over the summer for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s ‘Verzuz’ series. ET was exclusively on the set where the ladies opened up about their decades-long rumored feud.

  • eSwatini king says had COVID-19, recovered after Taiwan sent drugs

    TAIPEI (Reuters) - eSwatini's King Mswati III said he had recovered from COVID-19 after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent antiviral medication to help him. The small southern African country, an absolute monarchy formerly known as Swaziland, is Taiwan's only remaining diplomatic ally on the continent, and Taipei has provided large amounts of economic and other aid. In a speech on Friday, the king said while the country awaited the arrival of vaccines, there was an antiviral drug that could be used to treat the illness, which he did not name.

  • Josh Pickering Thinks the Best Era for Design Is Right Now

    The alum of Bunny Williams deftly marries historic knowledge and modern livability.

  • Daryl Morey says Ben Simmons criticism is 'maddening'

    Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey prefers to focus on what Ben Simmons does better than anyone, rather than what he doesn't do on the court. By Dan Roche