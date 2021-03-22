SC liquor laws ‘strangle’ Lowcountry distilleries. A new bill may change the game

Lucas Smolcic Larson
·5 min read

Those accustomed to brewery hopping in South Carolina might be tempted to sample the Palmetto State’s growing selection of craft distilleries. But making the switch to locally produced spirits brings with it a host of restrictions.

Distilleries can’t serve food or other kinds of alcohol with their liquor. Tastings, limited to 3 ounces a person, have to be accompanied by tours. And none of that sampling can happen after 7 p.m. or on Sundays.

There are a “bunch of old laws that affect what we do, that basically strangle us,” said Brian Fackrell, co-owner of RLB Distillery in Beaufort, which opened during the pandemic.

But bipartisan legislation backed by more than 30 state lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly aims to change that. The proposed overhaul would open the door to expansion, creating local jobs while modernizing South Carolina’s Prohibition-era regulations, Lowcountry distillers say.

It’s a lifeline that comes on the heels of a year where COVID-19 restrictions kept customers home.

“What we’re trying to accomplish is just make it more economically feasible, particularly in light of what we’ve been through the last year, for us to be able to stay in business,” said Tony Chase, founder and master distiller at the Dausfuskie Island Rum Company.

The legislation, introduced in January through a pair of similar bills in the House and Senate would:

  • Increase the tasting limit from 3 ounces to 4.5 ounces

  • Remove the requirement that tastings be accompanied by tours

  • Allow distilleries to serve food and other kinds of alcohol

  • Expand hours, while still following Sunday retail sales rules

  • Increase the amount of hard liquor that can be sold for off-site consumption from 3 bottles to 9 liters

The lead sponsor of the bill in the Senate, Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester, says loosening the restrictions would simply apply the same standards to micro-distilleries that are required of other craft alcoholic beverage producers.

“[Distilleries] basically want parity and to be treated just like the breweries are now,” said Bennett, who previously led efforts to loosen limits on the amount of beer micro-brewers could produce and serve. Since then, the number of craft breweries in the Palmetto State has almost tripled, according to statistics from the national Brewers Association, a trade group.

Bennett says “archaic laws” stand in the way of a parallel story of job creation and economic development for distillers.

He’s optimistic his bill will advance but acknowledges it faces obstacles. In 2017, lawmakers allowed distillers to use mixers in their tasting rooms and raised the tasting limit from 1.5 ounces, the equivalent of a healthy shot.

“Anytime you’re making significant changes to alcohol laws in South Carolina, you’re going to have to run the gauntlet,” Bennett said.

RLB Distillery held its grand opening on Aug. 26, 2020 at its location on Boundary Street in Beaufort, S.C.
RLB Distillery held its grand opening on Aug. 26, 2020 at its location on Boundary Street in Beaufort, S.C.

Distillers pledge expansion under proposed changes

Owners of some Beaufort County micro-distilleries are ready to pull the trigger on significant additions to their businesses, if the proposed bills pass.

Chase, who opened his rum distillery on Daufuskie Island, south of Hilton Head, in 2014, said he’s already committed to an architect and a builder. “If this goes through, we’ll open a full restaurant and bar,” he said — a minimum $600,000 expansion.

Chase aims to elevate the experience of visiting his distillery on Daufuskie, accessible only by boat. And he’s ready to expand his team. “We would go from four full-time employees to 10 full-time employees literally overnight,” he said.

Tony Chase, owner of Daufuskie Island&#x002019;s Rum Company, holds a bottle of one of his products.
Tony Chase, owner of Daufuskie Island’s Rum Company, holds a bottle of one of his products.

Chase says distillers, many part of the fledgling South Carolina Craft Distillers Guild, are fighting to be heard.

This spring, top lawmakers aim to fast-track legislation, with the support of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, that would amend alcohol laws in response to plans by California-based wine giant Gallo Winery to invest $400 million in a new Upstate facility.

The distillers’ bill, however, is still waiting for committee hearings.

Fackrell, whose Beaufort distillery makes hand-crafted moonshine and bourbon, among other spirits, with South Carolina grain, said the legislation would help his bottom line. “We’ve never known business without COVID,” he explained, adding that he would try to partner with food trucks to attract customers if the changes went through.

He’s written letters to lawmakers and shared information on social media, recognizing the stigma hard spirits can carry. “People think liquor is evil. To me, alcohol is alcohol.”

This file photo shows Brigid Fackrell and her husband, Brian, on Jan. 15, 2020 with recently delivered equipment at RLB Distillery, a business the couple is starting in Beaufort. The distillery will offer liquor tastings and sales of the product distilled on site in the former KMart store building.
This file photo shows Brigid Fackrell and her husband, Brian, on Jan. 15, 2020 with recently delivered equipment at RLB Distillery, a business the couple is starting in Beaufort. The distillery will offer liquor tastings and sales of the product distilled on site in the former KMart store building.

‘Stop holding back the economy’

Other Lowcountry distillers say old-fashioned laws are hampering the economic impact of their business. They’re spreading the word.

Billy Watterson, co-founder of Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton, had the ear of Gov. McMaster at a grand opening ceremony in early March. “He just could not believe that those are laws that are on the books,” Watterson said.

SC Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the grand opening of Burnt Church Distillery on Friday, March 5, 2021 as, from left to right, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka; co-owner Billy J. Watterson and his wife, Brenda Watterson; and co-owner Sean Watterson listen in Bluffton. Before McMaster spoke, Billy J. Watterson talked about the unfair obstacles the brothers face in operating their more than $10 million investment with limited hours and limited spirits that people can be served.
SC Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the grand opening of Burnt Church Distillery on Friday, March 5, 2021 as, from left to right, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka; co-owner Billy J. Watterson and his wife, Brenda Watterson; and co-owner Sean Watterson listen in Bluffton. Before McMaster spoke, Billy J. Watterson talked about the unfair obstacles the brothers face in operating their more than $10 million investment with limited hours and limited spirits that people can be served.

Customers have been shocked to find out Burnt Church closes at 7 p.m., just when traffic is ramping up, Watterson said. And without Sunday hours, the distillery misses out on tourists beginning their vacation on nearby Hilton Head.

Burnt Church has published social media posts on its website urging patrons to contact lawmakers about the restrictive liquor laws. In Beaufort County, Sen. Tom Davis, Rep. Weston Newton, Rep. Shannon Erickson and Rep. Jeff Bradley have all signed on as sponsors of the legislation in their respective chambers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Burnt Church Distillery (@burntchurchdistillery)

“We think that our business would grow by 50% overnight,” Watterson said, adding that the majority of patrons are out-of-state tourists bringing tax dollars to South Carolina.

The new rules for micro-distilleries would bring South Carolina to par with other states, according to Watterson.

“I know these that these laws are antiquated. They’re part of an old system,” Watterson said. “It’s just time to modernize and stop holding back the economy.”

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: NASCAR has 6 winners in 6 races this year. There’s a reason for the parity

    Ryan Blaney won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him the sixth different winner in the same number of NASCAR races this year.

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser

  • Washington Post’s Trump blunder

    False story about Georgia call corrected.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.

  • SF School Board Member Said Asian Americans 'Use White Supremacist Thinking' to 'Get Ahead' in Old Tweets

    Derogatory tweets by the vice president of San Francisco’s Board of Education have recently resurfaced, prompting several San Franciscans to push for her resignation. Resurfaced Tweets: In a series of tweets from 2016, Vice President Alison Collins shared anti-Asian American sentiments, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Collins, who was elected to the San Francisco Unified School District Board in 2018, took to Twitter on Dec. 4, 2016, to complain about Asian Americans who do not call out anti-Black racism.

  • Portia de Rossi was reportedly rushed to the hospital for emergency appendicitis surgery

    Ellen DeGeneres rushed the 48-year-old philanthropist to the hospital, per People. She is now currently recovering at home and "doing well."

  • Americans who don't receive direct deposit by March 24 will be mailed checks, Treasury says

    The next batch of direct payments from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will be sent this week, and Americans who don’t receive a direct deposit by March 24 will get the money via a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail, the Treasury Department announced in an update Monday. The big picture: Some people will see the money in their accounts earlier, either as a provisional or pending deposit. The Treasury said last Wednesday it had sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe payments are the largest economic relief check disbursement yet. Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively.Use the IRS "Get my Payment" tool to find out more informationLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.

  • Phillies star Bryce Harper looked like a little leaguer at a gas station in full uniform

    Bryce Harper drove to a spring-training game against the Yankees in his uniform but needed to stop for some gas.

  • Orlando Bloom jokes that he and Katy Perry don't have 'enough' sex now that they're parents

    The "Lord of the Rings" actor and the "Firework" singer welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August.

  • Here are the 10 U.S. counties that have had the biggest increase in Asian residents

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Gerard Butler says training 6 hours a day for ripped '300' look was 'ruining' his body

    Looking back on the breakout hit, the actor said while making the movie he thought it was going to "suck."

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • 1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

    She had celebrated her first birthday the week before.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Woman of Asian descent assaulted in NYC on her way to protest anti-Asian violence

    The woman's protest sign was destroyed and she was punched twice in the face as she walked through lower Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said.

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a torturous saga which began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment, and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.