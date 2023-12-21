SC man accused of sexually assaulting young girl in Myrtle Beach area condo for years

A South Carolina man has been accused of assaulting a young girl for at least three years at the family’s condo in the Myrtle Beach area, according to police.

Kenneth Charles Lee, 54, of Florence, was arrested Dec. 20 on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

Lee was the victim’s stepfather at the time of the assault, according to an Horry County Police report.

The assault allegedly occurred between the years of 2011 and 2014 at a condo on Harvest Drive.

During a June forensic interview with a victim’s advocate at The Care House of Pee Dee, the victim said that Lee forced her to perform sexual acts on him while he watched pornography, the report said.

The victim and suspect do not live together, the report said.

It is unclear from the police report how old the victim was at the time of the assault.

Lee was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on a $10,000 bond.