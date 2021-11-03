SC man admits he took almost $2M from federal coronavirus programs

A Greer man has pleaded guilty to taking almost $2 million in funds intended to offset the financial difficulties of companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeffrey Gossett, 47, admitted guilt in federal court to felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering stemming from siphoning off money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said from March 2020 through August 2020, Gossett submitted false applications to the federal programs, collecting $1,870,549.

“Taking money meant for those in need is reprehensible, especially during a pandemic,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said in a news release Wednesday.

Susan Ferensic, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Columbia, said, “While many small businesses were struggling to make ends meet at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gossett submitted fraudulent claims for his personal benefit.”

Gossett faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, three years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment, and restitution.

United States District Judge Timothy M. Cain will impose a sentence once a sentencing report is prepared by the United States Probation Office.