SC man who admitted he was wrong to participate in Capitol riot gets 3 years probation

A South Carolina man was sentenced to three years probation for his “minimal” role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Hatley, 34, avoided a prison sentence and even house arrest in large part because he admitted he was wrong, cooperated with the FBI and showed remorse, said U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan during a hearing in Washington.

“Mr. Hatley, you have been man enough to stand up and admit that what you did was wrong,” Hogan said.

Even more important was the fact that Hatley was only in the Capitol a short time and did not vandalize property or assault officers during those minutes, Hogan said.

Prosecutors had asked Hogan to give Hatley two months home detention, but the judge said that with Hatley’s work schedule, combined with the remorse he showed , home detention wouldn’t be appropriate.

Before sentencing Hatley, the judge reviewed a chart showing that of all the rioters sentenced so far, Hatley fell on the very low end of factors in his case that would cause him to be sentenced to prison.

The charge to which Hatley was sentenced on was “knowingly” parading or demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol.

Hatley, a long haul truck driver who lives with an acquaintance in South Carolina , had no prior criminal record. Court officials did not say where Hatley stays in South Carolina when he’s not driving his truck.

Hatley told the judge his personal life has taken a toll on him since being arrested in January by the FBI.

Friends and family have stopped speaking to him, he said.

The judge questioned Hatley as to why photos taken of him inside the Capitol showed him wearing a gas mask. The photos were part of a criminal complaint the FBI drew up against Hatley.

Hatley told the judge that he had been following news accounts of previous demonstrations and saw where pepper spray had been used on protesters, so he put on a respirator mask.

“I weigh 300 pounds,” Hatley said, adding that if anyone at the Capitol had started using pepper spray, he believed he wouldn’t be able to run away fast enough to avoid it.

The judge spent part of the hearing reviewing what he described as the falsity of the charges of a stolen election that had caused many rioters to storm the Capitol.

