SC man arrested, charged with killing his wife and son, sheriff’s office says

A South Carolina man was arrested and charged with killing his wife and adult son Saturday, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Lee Holmes was charged with two counts of murder in addition to possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A minor called 911, saying his father shot his mother and 36-year-old brother, according to the release.

Deputies responded to the Lowcountry home at 49 Enchanted Lane in Walterboro at about 3:30 p.m. and discovered the bodies of the woman and son, the sheriff’s office said.

Both had been shot and died at the scene, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

Holmes was tracked down a short distance from the home and surrendered without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

No bond has been set for Holmes, 52, who is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center, jail records show.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of Holmes’ wife or elder son.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211, or tips can be made to Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 or submitted online.

“The Colleton Sheriff’s Office is committed to our citizen’s safety,” the release said.

