SC man arrested in death of missing woman whose body was found in the woods

An Anderson man has been arrested in the death of a Fountain Inn woman who was reported missing on Dec. 10 by family members.

Billie Jean Cross’s body was found Tuesday in Starr, 40 miles away from her home. She was 58 years old.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday they identified a suspect earlier this week, and he was taken into custody on unrelated fraud charges by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

They identified the suspect as Timothy Paul Spencer of Anderson.

“He has been charged with the murder of Billie Jean Cross and more charges are pending,” the news release said.