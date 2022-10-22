SC man arrested after Myrtle Beach homeless man dies following assault, coroner says

A homeless man in Myrtle Beach has died after he was assaulted on U.S. Highway 501 earlier this week, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Brian Durost, 45, died of his blunt force injuries near 1101 U.S. Highway 501, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Officers received a call about a dead body found in a grassy area around 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to a department Facebook post.

Christopher Perry, of Blythewood, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing.

Police said the 40-year-old man knew the victim, and witnesses identified him.

He was seen leaving the area around the time of what the coroner said is being investigated as a homicide, and he was the last person to see the victim that day, police said.

It is not clear what led up to the incident.

Perry is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday afternoon.