SC man arrested for parking in handicap space with stolen car, driving in 130 mph chase

A Longs man found parked in multiple handicap spaces was arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle in the Little River area.

Leveon Jaquain Edwards, 28, was arrested by Horry County Police and charged for reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop for a blue light and parking in a handicapped parking space.

An officer attempted to make contact with a vehicle parked in multiple handicap spots at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 10 at 91 N. Highway 57 in Little River, according to a police report.

Edwards immediately exited the vehicle and was asked by the officer to sit back down in the vehicle. It was then that Edwards put the vehicle in gear, struck a parked vehicle and fled from police, traveling at speeds of 130 mph on Highway 9, according to the report.

The vehicle, which was not identified in the report, but was estimated to be $7,000 in value, was reported stolen by the owner, the report said.

Edwards also has a previous conviction for failing to stop for blue lights, according to the report.