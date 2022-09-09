SC man arrested in Rome after home invasion, murder in front of man’s wife and children

On Friday morning, Atlanta marshals arrested a man who police said is responsible for the home invasion murder of a man in front of his wife and children.

Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, were arrested near Rome after police say he killed a man in front of his wife and children in South Carolina.

Campodonico faces charges of murder, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations.

Andrews currently faces one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Deputies from Colleton County, South Carolina were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville about a home invasion.

The caller said an unknown man armed with a handgun forced his way into the family’s residence.

Deputies say Campodonico shot the man in front of his wife and child inside the home while demanding the keys to the family’s vehicle. The suspect the drove away from the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said it received tips from multiple agencies in the state that helped lead them to the arrest.

