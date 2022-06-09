SC man arrested for threatening a mass shooting at Walmart Neighborhood Market, cops say

A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday after he threatened to shoot people in a Walmart because workers would not let him return an item.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the man called the Walmart Neighborhood Store on South Cashua Drive, used racial slurs and threatened to commit a mass shooting.

Store personnel called the store. Deputies arrested the man about 30 miles away in Bishopville.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Wayne Anthony Reiser Jr., 39, of Mockingbird Road in Bishopville. He is facing a charge of threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction, a felony, which carries a sentence up to 25 years in prison.

Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the report does not say what the man wanted to return.