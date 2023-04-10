SC man beats brother to death with baseball bat, Richland County sheriff says

A man was charged with the murder of his brother, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Samuel Dantzler, 41, was arrested Sunday at a home in Columbia, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man at a home in the 200 block of Shoreditch Drive, according to the release. That’s near the intersection of Padgett Road and Leesburg Road.

Richland County court records show that’s where Dantzler’s residence is listed.

Deputies found the body of an unresponsive 40-year-old man, the sheriff’s department said. The man died at the scene, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

Investigators believe that Dantzler attacked his brother with a baseball bat and caused fatal injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the attack, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

Dantzler is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he’s waiting for a bond hearing Monday, jail records show. Following that, his next scheduled appearance in court is May 26, according to judicial records.