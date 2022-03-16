SC man charged with animal cruelty after video surfaced of him abusing dog, police say

A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after a video on social media showed him hitting a dog in the head, police said.

Austin Hensley, 24, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook post. He does not own the dog but was responsible for walking the dog, according to police.

The dog is in good condition and has been returned to its owners, according to the post.

Police encourage anyone who witnesses animal cruelty to call 911 or dispatch at 843-248-1520.