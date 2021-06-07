SC man charged with attempted murder after shooting at employees of closed pizza store

A South Carolina man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at employees of a Rock Hill pizza parlor because the restaurant was closed, officials said.

Kito Azi Weaver, 22, of Columbia, was arrested Sunday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Weaver argued with employees at the Domino’s Pizza on White Street east of downtown Rock Hill around 1:30 a.m. Sunday because the store was closed, Chavis said. The business is near other businesses and several residences in the 1100 block of White Street west of where White Street intersects with Main Street.

Weaver went back to his car and returned with a gun, Chavis said. Weaver is charged with firing at least four shots at four employees from outside the store, Chavis said. Four bullet casings were found in the parking lot, according to Chavis and a police incident report.

No one was injured, Chavis said.

Weaver then fled in a gray Camaro, Chavis said.

Weaver was taken into custody about 20 minutes later after a traffic stop on the southern side of the city at Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street, according to police records.

A gun inside the car was seized, officials said.

Weaver was given a $500,000 bond in an initial court appearance at the Rock Hill Municipal Court later Sunday and remains in the York County Detention Center, court and jail records show.