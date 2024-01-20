SC man charged with attempted murder after man was shot multiple times, sheriff says

A Sumter man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting Friday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Cherryvale area of the county, after a 911 call reported that a person had been shot several times just before 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s said. Some administered aid to the victim, and others set up a perimeter near Holly Road.

After a search of the area, deputies found and arrested the suspect, Daquan Jamel Cure, 22.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office did not say what might have led to the shooting or say whether Cure and the victim knew each other.

“These life-altering incidents don’t happen in a vacuum,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement. “When illegal guns and drugs are combined there is never a good outcome.”

Cure was transported to the sheriff’s office with pending warrants. He was booked into the detention center and is awaiting a bond hearing.