SC man charged in construction fraud case. York sheriff says he didn’t finish homes

A South Carolina builder has been arrested after what the York County Sheriff’s Office describes as a four-month home construction fraud where homes were not finished or customers couldn’t get refunds.

Christian Joseph Novellino, 49, of Clover, faces several charges of breach of trust, the sheriff’s office said in a written statement.

Novellino allegedly did not meet terms to fulfill contracts to build or finish the houses, the sheriff’s office said. Those who sought refunds were reportedly offered inadequate compensation or told money was not available.

WSOC-TV reported the South Carolina licensing board suspended his company’s license in October. The licensing board in North Carolina is investing the case, WSOC-TV reported.

Novellino was taken into custody Monday at his home then booked into the York County jail around 11 a.m Monday, deputies said.

The investigation remains ongoing, deputies said.

York and Lancaster counties are is two of the fastest-growing in the state of South Carolina, with a number of new housing, townhome and condo developments