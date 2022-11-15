SC man charged in death of woman, baby, is also ex of woman missing for 2 years, authorities say

The man charged with killing a Travelers Rest woman and her son was the ex-boyfriend of a woman reported missing two years ago.

Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday his office is looking into all possibilities in the search for Jorden Nebling, including the involvement of Tyler Wilkins.

The State reported in October that Nebling had been picked up by an ex-boyfriend on the day she was last seen, but her family did not report her missing for a month. That complicated the investigation, Sheriff’s Office investigator Blake Wolfe said.

Wilkins was charged last week with murder, kidnapping and failure to seek medical attention for a child in the death of Clarrissa Michelle Winchester and a baby officials described as a fetus. Her family named the child Grayson. They said Wilkins was the father.

They told WSPA, a television station in Spartanburg, that Winchester was seven months pregnant when she was killed Nov. 9.

Her parents, Mike and Melinda Winchester, told the television station they had not heard from her all day on Nov. 9 and were worried. They went to a house in northern Greenville County and spoke to Wilkins. That’s when they called the Sheriff’s Office and reported her missing, they told WSPA.

Deputies found her and the baby dead inside the home on Saw Mill Road. Winchester had been beaten to death, an autopsy showed.

Wilkins was out on bond and awaiting trial for several charges involving firing a gun at Winchester and her father as he was helping her move out of a Greenville home she shared with Wilkins last December.

Wilkins was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids and threatening the life of a public official, a SLED background check showed.

Flood said the charge involving the public official concerned Wilkins threatening a deputy and spitting on them.

Wilkins was released in January after posting a bond of $3,950, an amount law enforcement considered low.

Michael Winchester told WSPA, “We knew he was controlling, manipulative, and psychologically abusive, but we’ve tried to warn Clarrissa of these red flags, and things, but she just wanted to love him. She thought she could save him.”

Wilkins, 21, is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center after bond was denied last week.

Meanwhile, funeral services will be held for Winchester, 22. and the child Wednesday at Golden Grove Baptist Church in Travelers Rest.

Her obituary said she earned a GED from Foothills Family Resources and wanted to work as a forensic technician. She had worked in accounting and as a cashier, the obituary said.

She came from a big family — seven siblings, eight aunts and uncles — and loved her dogs Winter and Midnight.

“Clarrissa loved animals and will always be remembered for her integrity, her smile and her love,” the obituary said.

Jorden Nebling has been missing for two years.

A gofundme has been set up for the family of Clarrissa Winchester.

Jorden Nebling was a foster child, adopted and then left that home at 16 to live with friends and boyfriends. She was 19 when last seen on Oct. 10, 2020. Her case was recently featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Her ex-stepmother Mary Tucker told The State Nebling was driving a friend’s car when it broke down. She pulled into a driveway and called the car owner and an ex-boyfriend, Wllkins.

The ex-boyfriend showed up, Wolfe said. The residents of the house where the car was left said they saw her get into a car with a white male around 1:30 p.m. that day.

Tucker said Tuesday all three went to Travelers Rest High School. Wilkins and Nebling dated for about two years, she said, and lived in the same house where he later lived with Winchester.

She said Wilkins and Nebling’s relationship was contentious. She said Wilkins’ cousin told her he had seen Wilkins deny her food and push her out of a moving car.

After the missing person’s report was made, deputies interviewed the ex-boyfriend, who acknowledged he picked her up, took her to his house and then she walked off.

That’s as far as the trail goes, inspector Wolfe said.

“She was charismatic, super fun, people loved to be with her,” said Tucker, who runs the Facebook page Find Jorden Nebling.