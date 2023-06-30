SC man charged with desecration of a body in case involving remains found in a barrel

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a body found in a barrel near an Upstate lake and authorities expect to make more arrests.

Eric Shawn Fetzer of Chesnee has been charged with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains. A $5,000 surety bond was set Friday.

The barrel was found Thursday near the shore of Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County.

Authorities have not revealed the gender of the person who died but believe the death occurred in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was conducting an autopsy Friday to determine identity.

It is believed the barrel was floating on the lake at some point. The 100-acre lake in Cowpens is open 24 hours a day for fishing.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, opened the container and found the body.

“It appears the body had been in the container for a number of days,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler told Fox Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.