SC man charged after hitting truck and running away, Lexington police say

A 29-year-old man has been charged with resisting arrest and hit and run after he crashed his car into a pickup truck and ran away Thursday in a parking lot on the 5600 block of Sunset Blvd., the Lexington Police Department said.

Nicholas Snipes is being held at the Lexington County jail awaiting bond, police said.

He was charged with shoplifting, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run, failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

The crash took place in a combined KFC/Long John Silver’s parking lot and drive-thru.

A police detective attempted to stop Snipes, who was believed to have been involved in a shoplifting. The man drove his vehicle into the rear of the truck in the drive-thru, and then ran away from the crash across the parking lot, police said. He was eventually taken into custody by officers.

Police said the driver of the truck was not injured and Snipes suffered minor injuries during the incident.