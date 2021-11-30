SC man charged with murder in connection to Ocean Boulevard shootout in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police announced on Tuesday an arrest in connection with a deadly shootout that took place over Thanksgiving week.

Ladarius Kaishawn Evans, 23, of Cades, South Carolina was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol, police announced through social media.

Another person involved in the shooting later died at the hospital. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the person’s name.

On, Nov. 24, officers found two people injured in a parking lot near 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard around 2 a.m. after responding to reports of gunshots, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post.

Both involved — whom police say were shooting at each other — were taken to the hospital, where one died later that day.

The department has identified both persons involved in the shooting. Investigators say both shooters had an altercation at a previous location before shooting firearms in a parking lot at 601 South Ocean Boulevard.

There was also damage to a building on Mitchell Street, the agency said in a earlier post.