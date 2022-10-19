SC man is charged with murder after remains found near Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach

A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after police found a dead body Monday in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

Christopher Perry, of Blythewood, was arrested Tuesday morning and awaiting a bond hearing, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook post.

The unidentified victim was found Monday behind 1009 Highway 501 in a grassy area after officers received a call about a dead body around 1:45 a.m., the post states.

Police said the 40-year-old man knew the victim, and witnesses identified him.

He was seen leaving the area around the time of the homicide, and he was the last person to see the victim that day, police said in the post.

Police did not disclose when that would have been.