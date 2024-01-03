SC man charged with murder after woman's remains found in Transylvania County

After receiving a call from the Oconee Sheriff's Office in South Carolina about a possible homicide victim, a woman's body was found in the Sapphire/Whitewater area by both the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office and Oconee Sheriff's Office on Jan. 2, according to a Jan. 3 news release from Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby.

"Transylvania County Deputies met with Oconnee County Investigators and began a search in the Sapphire/Whitewater area, ultimately locating human remains at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 2," Owenby said in the release.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged 35-year-old Dustin Wayne Wesley Turpin of Oconee County with murder in this investigation, the release said. Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a missing person and possible homicide case involving Kandace Nicole Adams of Seneca, South Carolina.

"Based upon a preliminary examination of the remains, Investigators believe that the remains are those of the victim, 29-year-old Kandace Nicole Adams," the release said.

After the scene was processed the remains were transported to the local morgue and will be transferred to Winston-Salem for an autopsy on the morning of Jan. 5.

According to the release, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake Toxaway Fire Rescue, Transylvania County Rescue Squad,and the on-call Medical Examiner.

This story will be updated.

