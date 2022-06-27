SC man charged after sexually assaulting child at Myrtle Beach hotel, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to a police investigation into a sexual assault involving a child, according to police records.

David Peasley, of Lancaster, S.C., was arrested Saturday and has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

In June, the Myrtle Beach Police Department started investigating the incident that happened at the Ocean Reef Resort on Ocean Boulevard in April, according to arrest warrants.

From April 17-20, Peasley stayed at a condo with an 11-year-old in the same bed, where he touched the girl, the warrants state.

It is not clear the man’s relationship with the child or how she came to be in his care.

Peasley was charged partially due to the 11-year-old’s statements, according to the warrants.