SC man charged with using vehicle to hit victim on Lake Wylie soccer field

A South Carolina man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving a station wagon onto a York County soccer field to hit a man, deputies said.

Shannon Boyd Stanley, 47, of Blacksburg in Cherokee County, was booked into the York County jail Monday. The victim was hit on June 7 in Lake Wylie, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office and an incident.

The victim was struck while on the soccer field behind a church off S.C. 49, the report stated. The area is near the Buster Boyd Bridge, which connects North Carolina and South Carolina.

The victim had serious injuries, deputies said. An updated condition on the victim was not available Tuesday, Faris said.

Responding deputies interviewed people at the scene who said the “old-fashioned” station wagon was first in the church parking lot, then was driven onto the field.

Deputies from York and Cherokee counties located Stanley on Sunday at his home in Blacksburg, west of York County. Stanley jumped from a back porch and attempted to run from law enforcement officers before he was caught, the report stated.

A conviction for attempted murder in South Carolina carries up to 30 years in prison, state law shows.

Stanley was appointed a public defender Monday in an initial court appearance, records show. B.J Barrowclough, 16th Circuit Public Defender, said his office will conduct its own investigation into the charges.

Stanley is being held without bail at the York County jail after a magistrate denied bond in court Monday, detention center and court records show.