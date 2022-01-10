SC man committed sex crime against a girl, sheriff’s office says

A South Carolina man is behind bars after he was charged with committing a sex crime against a girl, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

On Jan. 3, Devon Osborne, 36, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred in 2016, according to the release.

At that time, Osborne was 30 and the child was younger than 10 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

Osborne was arrested Dec. 31 for an outstanding warrant on a contempt of court charge and was locked up at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. While in custody, Osborne was served with a warrant for the sex crime, the sheriff’s office said.

The Wedgefield resident was denied bond on the sex crime and remains behind bars in the jail, previously named the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, according to the release.

If convicted on the felony sex crime charge, the maximum punishment Osborne faces is life in prison, according to South Carolina law. He would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars if convicted.