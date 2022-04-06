SC man’s death in Richland County jail ruled a homicide; officials could face charges

The death of a man who died of dehydration in the Richland County jail has been ruled a homicide, according to his family’s lawyer.

Civil rights attorney and former state lawmaker Bakari Sellers, who is representing the family of Lason Butler, confirmed that Butler’s February death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was ruled a homicide by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

“The actions and lack of action of the staff and medical providers at the jail killed Lason Butler,” Sellers said. “We’re going to hold everyone responsible from county council, to jail staff, to medical providers.”

The State reached out to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, who said she would comment until after the family has spoken about the homicide ruling.

The homicide ruling means that county officials could be criminally charged in Butler’s death. Who exactly could be charged is unclear.

The jail is operated by a director who answers to the county administrator. At the time of Butler’s death, the interim jail director was Shane Kitchen, who has since left for a position at the York County jail. The county administrator is Leonardo Brown. Ultimately, Brown is answerable to the county council’s 11 members.

The homicide ruling is not a guarantee that a charge will be filed, but the determination is one of the fundamental steps preceding a murder, manslaughter or some other charge.

Jailers found Butler dead in his cell Feb. 12 after he had been jailed for nearly two weeks on three misdemeanor charges. An autopsy report concluded that he died of dehydration.

Why he was jailed for two weeks is a mystery. He had been given a bond the same day he was jailed, according to court records.

The homicide ruling comes during what lawyers and others have described as a “crisis” of understaffing and mismanagement of the jail.

In September, detainees attacked two detention officers, leaving one severely injured and another bloodied and emotionally scarred, according to reports by officers. The attack was worsened by a shortage of detention officers, The State reported in October.

Story continues

The jail’s officer shortage has led to violence going unchecked, lawyers being denied meetings with their clients and a dangerous atmosphere for detention officers, The State has reported.

Staffing levels have been estimated to be half of what the jail needs, according to a former guard and a lawyer. Those sources have told The State that it is common for one detention officer to watch over three or four cell blocks, each of which can hold up to 600 detainees.

Butler, of Orangeburg, was arrested Jan. 31 after being charged by Richland County deputies with failing to stop for police, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

An autopsy report concluded that Butler died of “complications of acute dehydration.” It also report indicated that rats had bitten his corpse inside an isolated cell.

Sellers and Houston, Texas,-based attorney Audia Jones are representing Butler’s family.

Butler was in truck driving school and had a caring family, Sellers told The State last week. “You don’t treat animals the way” the jail treated Butler, he said.

Sellers has said “deliberate indifference” by the county and the jail caused Butler’s death.

A lawsuit by Butler’s family against the jail and the county is expected.

‘Marching in the streets’

Sellers on Wednesday called for further criminal investigation into the jail and its staff.

He said he hopes that Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott or South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel “investigate the actions or inaction of those and bring charges or whatever needs to be done.”

“People should be marching in the streets,” Sellers said. “You wouldn’t treat an animal the way Lason Butler was treated. A Black man was treated this way, and it’s crickets. I’m not going to let that happen.”

The county has said it has taken steps to attract and retain jailers and improve working and living conditions.

“It’s imperative for the public to know that the health and safety of all individuals at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center are paramount to Richland County,” County Council Chair Overture Walker told The State last week. “The County remains committed to taking actions that promote and/or enhance the health and safety of every individual” at the jail.”