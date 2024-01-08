SC man dies in hospital after car crashes into tree, Lexington County coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed in a crash over the weekend, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Robert Lawrence Gillespie, a 54-year-old Batesburg-Leesville resident, died from the injuries he suffered in Saturday’s accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The single-vehicle collision happened Saturday at about 7:20 p.m., according to the release.

Gillespie was in a vehicle driving north North Edisto Road, and near the intersection with Steedman Road he went off the left side of the road at a curve and hit a tree, Fisher said. That’s in the Leesville area, not far from Exit 39 on Interstate 20.

Gillespie was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Gillespie was wearing a seat belt.

The crash continues to be investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Thursday, six people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 986 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 43 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.